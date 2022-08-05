For a housemate to be discussed on ‘The Buzz’, such person is doing something right — Toke Makinwa

Toke Makinwa is a celebrated fashion icon, TV personality and the host of hugely watched BBNaija review show on Showmax, ‘The Buzz’. In a recent interview, she told ROTIMI IGE about what makes her show tick and what to expect in the new season. Excerpts:

You are returning for second season, what should fans of the show be expecting from you?

Yes, I am back and the show is usually very interesting because we always have interactive guests who would stop by and are also fans of the BBNaija franchise. They would comment on various happenings on the show as you know it; the buzz is usually clips that haven’t been seen yet or happenings that the producers don’t show the…