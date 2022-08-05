Ikpeazu confirms plans to make Prof Ikonne the next Abia governor

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Friday expressed his resolve to make the former Vice Chancellor of Abia State University Uturu, Prof Uche Ikonne the next governor of the state.

Prof. Ikonne is from the Isiala Ngwa area of Abia Central Senatorial District.

Ikpeazu made this assertion while receiving a delegation of the representatives of the leaders of the people of Isiala Ngwa North LGA led by the Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Hrm Eze Joseph Nwabeke at the Governor’s Lodge Aba, stating “justice, equity and political stability, all support the emergence of the next Governor of Abia State from the Isiala Ngwa area of Abia Central Senatorial…