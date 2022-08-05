Lagos agog for World Jollof Day festival

To commemorate this year’s World Jollof Rice Day, The Party Company, an experiential event company based in Lagos, Nigeria is organising World Jollof Day Festival with a strategic refreshment partnership with Coca-Cola to further deepen the relationship between Coke & Meals.

The festival will bring together every possible stakeholder in the jollof rice ecosystem across four West African countries – The Gambia, Senegal, Ghana and Nigeria. From chefs to professional food tasters, culinary curators to food bloggers, foodies, vendors, enthusiasts and everyone who has held an unwavering opinion about their version of jollof rice, World Jollof Day Festival promises a rare opportunity…