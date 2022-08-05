Mádé Kuti promotes peace in new release, ‘No more wars’

Grammy nominee and Africa’s rising Afrobeat singer, Mádé Kuti, has released a brand new single (via Partisan Records) off his forthcoming album. The single was produced by Sodi Marciszewer, (who recorded, mixed or produced Fela’s last six albums) and GMK

The song entitled ‘No more wars’ features an impressive vocal performance from the multi-instrumentalist, who preaches the need to embrace peace and re-awakening of true values during trying times.

‘No more Wars’ marks the young Mádé Kuti’s first musical release after the completion of the tour of U.S. with his dad, Femi Kuti and the Positive Force.

The record is coming after the success of ‘For‘e’ward,…