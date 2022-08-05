Oyetola mourns ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun, condoles family

Osun state Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has mourned the demise of former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Tafa Balogun who died on Thursday at the age of 75.

Oyetola sends his condolences to the Orangun of Ila, Oba Wahab Kayode Oyedotun, former Osun Governor, Chief Adebisi Akande, the immediate family and friends of Mr Balogun, the Nigeria Police Force and the people of Ila-Orangun where the late IGP hailed from.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan in Osogbo, the State capital, on Friday, the Governor said the late retired police officer contributed in no small measure to…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

