Oyewole’s 2twenty2fm set to promote cultural link for diasporans to partner home-grown business

Data is the new trend to plan for the success and future of any business, and globally, countries and individuals have been tilting to this direction to be up-to-date with data as it is the only survival model to catch up with the new normal.

Also it is not news that there were over 15-million Nigerians in the diaspora, paying an estimated $25-billion in annual remittances, which made Nigeria the world’s fifth largest receiver of diaspora remittances.

Data from the World Bank revealed that the Nigerian Diaspora population remitted $65.34bn in three years – 2018 ($24.31 billion), 2019 ($23.81 billion), and 2020 ($17.21 billion) – to boost economic activities in the country.

…