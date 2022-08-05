Startimes, Yaw unveil Sparadise – Tribune Online

Startimes has announced a parnership with popular on air personality and comedian Steve Onu better known as ‘Yaw’ to produce a sitcom dubbed ‘Sparadise’.

The sitcom which is an original production by StarTimes and billed to have 63 episodes was premiered last Thursday in Lagos.

The new series is enveloped with satirical and amusing events that reflect the everyday life and gossip that transpire in a Spa. The series, Sparadise arrests the intrigues and happenings that play out in a spa, from the gossip to all the madness, banters and quarrels that ensue, comically told using notable comedians.

According to Yaw, the producer, the sitcom features comedy acts like Buchi, Yaw,…