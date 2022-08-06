Akin Mabogunje: The Geography of an Icon in multiple cities

…the works and contributions of this wonderful scholar-cum-policy adviser can never be lost. They have spoken, and will always speak, for him. They are forever stored in treasure troves of the books he has written, the policies he has advocated, and other causes he has championed. They are the everlasting cities he has built and founded line upon line, stone upon stone, idea upon ideas, one labour of love after the other.

No longer do I enter a city. I enter citiness —Max Reif

To describe my awe at the great accomplishments of Professor Akin Mabogunje, pioneer scholar of the discipline of African Geography, I feel almost compelled to twist the word “city” by the neck to…