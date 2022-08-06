Anambra APGA stakeholders vow to vote only candidates of party

Stakeholders of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in Anambra Central Senatorial District, have vowed to vote only candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

They expressed optimism that the party will win the forthcoming elections to the State House of Assembly, House of Representatives, the Senate and the Presidency respectively.

According to Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, former Political Adviser to the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano, who spoke on behalf of others at a stakeholders meeting organised by the party candidate for Anambra Central Senatorial District, Hon. Dozie Nwankwo, held in Awka, on Friday, said there is no APGA card-carrying…