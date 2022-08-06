Anambra govt to distribute 3.8 million insecticide-treated nets

In its efforts to eliminate malaria, the Anambra State Government in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), and Malaria Consortium (MC) with support from GiveWell Open Philanthropic funding is set to distribute 3.8 million insecticide-treated nets to residents, to reduce the scourge of malaria in the state.

Speaking at the media orientation roundtable on the implementation of the Insecticide-Treated Net Campaign, in Awka, on Friday, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, said the media roundtable was very necessary for Ndi-Anambra to be informed about the free programme.

He said the 2022 Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs), mass distribution…