Bandits demand N100m for three kidnapped children in Kogi

The gunmen who kidnapped three children in Ajaokuta last week Wednesday have demanded N100 million as ransom from their parents.

Tribune Online reliably gathered on Saturday that the bandits put called to the father of the children asking for the amount.

Sources closed to the family informed Tribune Online that the bandit warned the father of the children to cooperate with them or else they will not see their children again.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government has said that they are already coordinating the rescue efforts in collaboration with the security chiefs in the state as well as local vigilante groups.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Saturday by the…