Dakum emerges Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Plateau

The Chief Executive Officer of Human Virology Abuja Dr Patrick Dakum, has emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Plateau State for the 2023 governorship election.

He emerged through affirmation by the delegates across the seventeen local government areas of the state which took place in Jos, the state capital.

In his acceptance speech, the governorship aspirant promised to provide purposeful leadership with great responsibility for addressing the insecurity and other factors militating against the development of Plateau State.

According to him, based on the happening in Nigeria and Plateau State, in particular, there is the need for a third force, a genuine…