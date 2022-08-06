EKSU defeats FUOYE in higher institution football league

The football team of the Ekiti State University Ado-Ekiti has defeated their counterpart from the Federal University Oye-Ekiti in the first leg quarter-final of the ongoing Higher Institution Football League(HIFL) in the country.

At the match played in the institution’s sports complex, the state-owned institution emerged victorious by a goal to nil, to set up an interesting second leg encounter in FUOYE in two weeks’ time.

Speaking, the Vice Chancellor of EKSU, Professor Eddy Olanipekun called on philanthropists and other private investors in the state and beyond to help in the upgrade of the institution’s sporting equipment to premium facilities.

While commending the…