I will defend, retain my victory — Osun governor-elect, Adeleke

The Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has vowed to defend and retain his electoral victory before the election petition tribunal, declaring that his emergence as Governor-elect is entrenched in total compliance with the law and will of the people.

Adeleke made this known via his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, in a statement in Osogbo on Saturday.

According to the statement, “the Governor-Elect declared that the July 16 election was one of the most transparent election in recent Nigerian history, assuring that people’s mandate freely given against overwhelming odds will be defended and validated.

“PDP legal team is taking appropriate action on the…