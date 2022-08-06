‘My wife lied she was attending function, came back with tattoo round her waist’

Robby Phiri, 48, of of Kabangwe area in the outskirts of Lusaka, Zambia, narrated before the Lusaka Boma local court that his manhood had an erectile dysfunction after an intimate lovemaking with his wife who came back from a three-day outing with tattoos around her waist.

According to Zambia Observer, this is in a case where Robby’s wife, Evelyn Ngaligane, 46, filed for the dissolution of their 30-year-old marriage.

Robby told the court that his union with Evelyn had no issues until she changed her religion from Islam to Christianity and started attending one of these ‘go deeper papa’s churches’.

He revealed that his wife travelled to Mumbwa on pretext of attending…