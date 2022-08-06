What causes hunchback? – Tribune Online

Some people have alleged that hunchbacks are witches? If not, I want to know what can make someone have a hunchback and how to treat such cases.

Sadia (by SMS)

Hunchback (Cervical Kyphosis) has nothing to do with witchcraft. It is an excessive outward curve of the upper part of the spine. The spine has natural curves, but when these curves become exaggerated, it is called kyphosis. Kyphosis can occur at any age, but is most commonly seen in children and adolescents. Some people can be born with the problem (Congenital) due to a problem with the bone, muscles or ligaments. An infection such as Tuberculosis can…