12 escape death as bus catches fire on Onitsha bridgehead

Twelve passengers on Sunday escaped death when a commercial bus went up in flames at the Onitsha bridgehead, Onitsha Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident which occurred around 1.02 pm was said to have been caused by an electric fault.

It was also learnt that occupants of the bus who were heading to Onitsha from Warri escaped before the vehicle caught fire.

The Anambra State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, while confirming the incident, put the time of the incident at 1:02om, saying no life was lost.

“A Hummer bus is on flame inside the bridge. The fire service has been alerted. All passengers are safe. The bus…