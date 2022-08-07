7 ways to look stylish even when you are broke

Considering the economic situation of the country, it can be very hard to maintain being fashionable and stylish.

Well, it is still possible to maintain a great fashion sense even with little or no cash. You don’t have to wear all the designers in the world to look fashionable.

You wouldn’t believe that it is possible to have expensive clothes, bags, and shoes at your disposal and still not dress so nicely. It all boils down to your ability to play the fashion game so well.

Combining your clothes so well to give you an elegant look is an indication of great fashion sense. This is how to look good even on a budget or while broke.

1. Go for thrift clothes

You don’t have…