Bellbird releases Emelonye’s The Funeral of The Igboman

BELLBIRD Media has released ‘The Funeral of The Igboman’, a collection of poems by Linus Osigwe Emelonye.

Divided into five parts and containing 42 poems, the collection highlights some of the situations confronting a man in his environment as seen through the eyes of the Igbo.

The collection written over decades offers a participatory account of several socio-cultural events the author participated. They are captured under themes like Biafra, Nature, Family, Igbo Men’s Traits, Philosophy and Mysticism.

A statement from Bellbird Media Ltd disclosed the priceless collection contains some of the greatest poems left behind by Linus Osigwe Emelonye. The late poet was a renowned…