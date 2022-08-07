CSO demands timely release of UBE counterpart funding in Ebonyi

A civil society organization in Ebonyi State has called for the amendment of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Act and a timely release of the UBE counterpart funding.

The group also seek an increase in the budgetary allocation to education for primary and secondary levels as Education makes it possible for individuals to access other human rights.

The Civil Society Organizations led by the Executive Director of Development and Integrity Intervention Goal (DIG) Mr Oliver Chima Ajah disclosed this while paying an advocacy visit to the Commissioner for Education, Dr Sunday Nwangene and other stakeholders on primary education in the State.

The group also demand the…