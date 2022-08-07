Expose killers of 6 Nigeriens in South East — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the killing of six Nigeriens and Nigerian law enforcement officials by terrorists in the South East, and has called on people who know those involved to expose them.

The President promised all possible action to conduct a speedy investigation to bring the perpetrators to justice.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity) on Saturday noted that President Buhari’s reaction came amidst reports of the slaying of six Nigerien citizens and the brutal killing of a number of policemen at their duty posts.

He urged community and religious leaders to speak more forcefully against the…