FCTA task force raises an alarm over cashew forests housing criminals in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in its sustained fight against crime in the capital of Nigeria, has raised an alarm over the overpopulated cashew forests in different locations housing criminals within the capital city.

According to FCTA officials, the overpopulated cashew forests provide a safe haven for criminals, touts and bandits who terrorize the residents of the city.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, during the Stakeholders dialogue meeting over the weekend, told Kuje community leaders that the administration was not against people owning economic trees, but frown at anything that…