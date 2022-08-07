Lack of skills responsible for high unemployment rate in Nigeria — Group

LACK of skills has been identified as a major reason for high level of unemployment in Nigeria, Amazon Web Service (AWS) User Group has said.

The Convener and AWS Community Leader, Mr Ayinde Jamiu Kunle, speaking at the AWS Nigeria User Group first meetup in Abuja, said cloud computing has the potential to address the unemployment problem in Nigeria.

The event with the theme: Roadmap to Cloud Computing was organised in collaboration with Nile University, Abuja and Afex Nigeria to train students and other participants on cloud computing skills as well as educate them on available opportunities in cloud computing environment.

Kunle said it was however, unfortunate that the youths…