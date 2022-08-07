Nigeria’s breaking point might be closer than we realise —Mabogunje

The last interview granted by the erudite geographer, Professor Akin Mabogunje, to any media organisation before death came calling was with Sunday Tribune’s DARE ADEKANMBI at his Bodija residence and published on Sunday, January 10, 2021. The issues raised by the elder statesman in interview and which he called the attention of the political leadership to still echo in Nigeria today. The interview is reproduced below.

The Buhari Presidency has been accused of being heavily skewed in favour of the North which is firmly in charge of key positions. What do you make of this?

Buhari is just insensitive. So, what do you think will happen with all the key positions he is putting in…