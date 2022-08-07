Rising insecurity: What Buhari should do before bowing out

Although President Muhammadu Buhari never fails to make it abundantly clear to Nigerians that he is overwhelmed by the burden of office and is earnestly looking forward to his retirement, he keeps on blaming others for failing to do what Nigerians elected him to do.

In a statement issued last Tuesday, the President attempted to duck responsibility for the nation’s rising security challenge with a view to heaping the blame on security agencies as he said that the military had the duty to bring an end to insecurity in the country. In the statement signed by Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari said “We have given security…