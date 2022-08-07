Tips on how to prevent a fire outbreak

Fire outbreaks have been common in various parts of the nation this year. Millions of properties have been destroyed as a result of this powerful force of nature. Lots of lives have also been lost as well due to fires across the nation.

It is so important that you are aware of the various measures that can be taken to protect your life and property from this destructive nature.

Here are some tips that will help you protect your life and precious properties from being destroyed by fire.

1. Turn off your appliances while not in use

Since the nation’s power supply cannot be trusted and predicted, it is very important that you turn off your appliances no matter how small they…