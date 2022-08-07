UBEC hails Kwara govt on funds utilization

Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commended Kwara State government for its exemplary use of funds so far accessed from the commission for school infrastructures.

Speaking with journalists shortly after inspecting some of the newly constructed SUBEB schools and UBEC Model Smart School in Ilorin at the weekend, the Deputy Executive Secretary (Services) of UBEC, Dr. Isiaka Kolawole, said, “We can see value for money here”.

“The funds are well applied. The outcomes are great. This is what we will actually encourage other states to do. Kwara state is doing very well. I have seen things by myself and I can give kudos to the chairman and his team”, he said.

Dr….