US team trains NEMA on incident command system for effective response

Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mustapha Habib Ahmed on Sunday disclosed that the agency is in a better position to provide a well-coordinated and timely response to complex emergencies in the country.

Ahmed gave the assurance at the end of the Incident Command System and Emergency Coordination Centre (ICS/ECC) training facilitated by the United States of America Forest Service (USFS) with support from USAID for staff of NEMA and State Emergency Management Agencies.

He said: “The series of training programmes by the United States of America Forest Service as coordinated by USAID have no doubt, advanced NEMA expectations of deploying Incident…