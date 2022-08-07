Why we introduced whistle-blower initiative – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has explained that its decision to introduce the whistle-blower initiative was informed by the need to ensure good corporate governance and encourage transparency in the operations of the state’s ministries, departments, and agencies.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Dr Rabiu Olowo stated this at the launch of the initiative in Lagos over the weekend.

Honourable Olowo noted that a substantial part of the state’s internally generated revenues was being lost to unethical practices and fraud, due to the fact that there were no avenues or platforms, designed to protect the identities of those who might want to speak up on such malpractices,…