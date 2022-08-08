Again, Amotekun intercepts 168 suspected invaders, 40 motorcycles, cows in Ondo

Less than four days after the arrest of some 151 suspected invaders into Ondo State, men of the State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, on Monday intercepted another set of suspected invaders numbering 168 around Sango, Akure/Ado road.

The suspects who concealed themselves and over 40 motorcycles and hide behind cows loaded in two trucks into the state.

It will be recalled that officials of Amotekun corps arrested 151 suspected charm-carrying invaders who cleverly hide behind bags of rice, around Sango, Akure/Ado road.

While parading the suspects at the command headquarters, the state Commander of the corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the suspects were intercepted around…