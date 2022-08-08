EFCC arrests three internet fraud suspects at Ilorin airport

Operatives of the Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three internet fraud suspects at the Ilorin International Airport as part of its renewed onslaught against corruption and illegal movement of cash through the nation’s airports.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects are identified as Olawale Ipadeola, Opeyemi Badmus and Wasiu Babatunde.

The suspects were arrested on Monday morning, August 8, 2022 except for Wasiu whose arrest happened on Saturday, August 6, 2022 following actionable…