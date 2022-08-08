Experts berate low growth of crowd-funding

WITH the success rate of startups reaching their crowd-funding goal put at around 22.4 per cent, finance and economic experts have frowned at its low level of development.

Experts describe crowd-funding as the practice of collecting money from multiple individuals or sources in order to finance a new project. Often, crowd-funders turn to social media to share their platform or idea with the purpose of inspiring others to contribute to the crowd-funding campaign.

Specifically, Proshare analysts are worried about the future of crowd-funding in Nigeria. According to them, whereas there has been relative success in countries like the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia…