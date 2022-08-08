FG launches optimised SCALES strategy to address COVID-19 vaccination gaps

The Federal Government has launched an optimized strategy termed “SCALES 3.0” to accelerate integrated COVID-19 vaccination and address identified implementation gaps in ramping up coverage in Nigeria.

SCALES is an acronym for ‘service delivery, communication, accountability, logistics, electronic reporting and supportive supervision’ for the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination

The SCALES 3.0 strategy which is an optimized version of SCALES 2.0, is an initiative by National Primary Health Care Development Agency(NPHCDA) aimed at accelerating integrated COVID-19 vaccination and Primary Health Care (PHC) services across the country.

The Secretary to the Government of the…