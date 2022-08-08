FG seals off Chinese, brick companies for violating environmental laws in Ekiti

The federal government through the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NASREA) has sealed a quarry site belonging to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and a brick company in Ekiti state over non-compliance with stipulated environmental regulations.

The federal agency through its officials both from Abuja and the state was as well prevented from sealing one of the sites of the Chinese company handling the construction of the ongoing cargo airport in the state.

The NASREA Assistant Director, Dr N.C Beka alongside the state coordinator, Mrs Abosede Toroni led the officials on enforcement move to the construction site, manufacturing…