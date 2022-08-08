Gombe partners NIMASA, harps on inter-agency collaboration, public cooperation

Gombe State Emergency Management Agency (GOSEMA) in collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA) organized a one day sensitization workshop for security agencies in the State in Gombe State.

The essence of the workshop was to provide a platform for men and women in uniform to discuss issues, challenges and recommend ways to achieving synergy with community leaders for greater effectiveness in tackling insecurity.

Speaking at the event, the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi observed that there is no cut and drive method to achieving…