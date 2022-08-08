Gunmen kill three, abduct scores in Taraba 

Gunmen on Sunday night attacked Bali town, the headquarters of Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State, killing three persons while many others were reportedly abducted by the attackers.

Several sources in Bali told our correspondent on the phone that the attackers who rode on motorcycles attacked and killed a personnel of Taraba Marshall at a checkpoint near General Hospital before proceeding to individual houses to kill and abduct people.

Zaki David Gbaa (Ter Tiv Bali II) told Tribune Online that two of his subjects were killed and scores, mostly women were abducted in the attack.

“The attackers invaded the town at about 11: pm. Two of my subjects were killed in the attack,…