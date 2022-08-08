H1’2022: NGX Group post 138.3% increase in earnings

IN its unaudited results for the half year ended 30 June 2022, the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc posted 138.3 per cent increase in gross earnings to N22 billion from N1.77 billion as of June 2021.

The impressive increase in earnings was driven by a 119.6 per cent growth in other income. Also, the company’s revenue increased by 140.4 per cent (N23 billion) to N3.82 billion in June 2022 from N1.58 billion recorded in June 2021.

Commenting, Mr Oscar N. Onyema OON, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said: “In 2021, we took strategic steps to reorganise our business by laying the foundation for the rebirth of our franchise as we became a fully-fledged for-profit…