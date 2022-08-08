How I will change narratives in Ogbomoso North, South and Orire federal constituency ― Shittu

The candidate of the Accord Party in Ogbomoso North, South and Oriire Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Mr Shittu Abdufatah, on Sunday, said the critical needs of his people and tackling growing poverty would be explored as viable tools to rewrite the story of the constituency.

He said if elected, his representation would go beyond mere empowerment of his constituents to providing basic amenities and germane interventions capable of mitigating the excruciating pains of poverty ravaging the people under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement forwarded to the Nigerian Tribune by his media office, Shittu, who is a journalist, assured that he would…