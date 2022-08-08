Ibadan Inland Dry Port: House owners deny receipt of compensation for land acquisition

Contrary to media report that the Oyo State Government has completed payment of compensation to house owners affected by the acquisition of 90 hectares of land earmarked for the N43.2 billion Ibadan Inland Dry Port, house owners at Lapite/Olorisaoko community and environs in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state have said that they are yet to receive any form of compensation.

Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Honourable Emmanuel Jime, had, a few days ago, in a report published by some national dailies and online media commended the Oyo State Government for completing the payment of compensation to those whose houses were affected by the…