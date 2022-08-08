Ikole-Ekiti rejects naming of proposed LCDA as Oreniwa

The people of Ikole-Ekiti in Ikole local government area of Ekiti state have rejected the proposed creation of Oreniwa Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in the area by the state government.

The community noted that the moves by the state government, under the leadership of Dr Kayode Fayemi, to create the Oreniwa LCDA from the present Ikole would be resisted with all legal means, calling on the governor not to trigger communal crisis with the action.

Speaking with newsmen at the weekend in Ado-Ekiti, the Elekole-in-Council led by the Olotin, who is the second in command to the Elekole of Ikole, Chief Oluwasayo Okunola; the Asolo of Ikole, Chief Olu Ogunsakin and the Eleese of…