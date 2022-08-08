NANS dismisses report on dissolution of Asefon-led executive

The Senate of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has dismissed a statement being circulated suggesting that the National Executive of NANS led by Comrade Sunday Asefon as President has been dissolved and a date fixed for the inauguration of the new executive.

The NANS Senate said this was an outright falsehood as Comrade Sunday Asefon remains the constitutionally recognised President of the Association.

The statement debunking the claims of dissolution of the Asefon-led National Executive was jointly signed by the Senate President of NANS, Comrade Chuks Okafor Innocent, Deputy Senate President, Comrade Usman Nagwaza and NANS Senate Clerk, Comrade Juliet Obinta…