Senator Al-Makura procures 3000 bags of fertiliser for farmers in Nasarawa

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has procured 3000 bags of fertiliser for farmers in his constituency in Nasarawa South senatorial district of Nasarawa State.

Senator Al-Makura was the governor of Nasarawa State for two terms between 2015 and 2019.

He flagged off the distribution of the fertilizers along with herbicides in Lafia, the state capital, on Saturday.

The senator decried the high cost of fertilisers this farming season while calling on public-spirited individuals and organisations to step in by way of subsidising the products.

He noted that without such collaboration, the state government, which is already overwhelmed by many demands, will find it difficult to meet…