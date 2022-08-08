There is still hope for children’s education in Ebonyi — Commissioner tells parents

Ebonyi State commissioner for education, Dr. Sunday Nwagele, has assured that there is still hope for parents in their children’s education.

Nwagele, disclosed this while expressing satisfaction over the academic intelligence displayed by the pupils of Bright Destiny Nursery and Primary School, during the 7th graduation ceremony of the school at Amike-Aba in the Ebonyi local government area of the state.

He then maintained that the manifestation of the intelligent display by the pupils was the surest way to wage war against examination malpractices as the children have given hope to the state.

“The joy written all over me and while I have the boldness to sit here with…