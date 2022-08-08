Ugwuanyi gets West African Students Award 

Students of West African subregion under the auspices of the West Africa Students’ Union (WASU) have honoured Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State with the “Chief Custodian of WASU in Nigeria” award.

Presenting the award to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, the President of WASU, Comrade Romans Pillah stated that the honour was in recognition of the governor’s commitment to peace and good governance as well as his friendly disposition to education and well-being of students “at the national and regional student leadership structure and support for leaders of Enugu State extraction at various echelons including Comrade Chidi Ilogebe – immediate past NANS…