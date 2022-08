Tribune Online

6 Shiite members killed during Ashura day in Kaduna

At least six members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) were killed while several others sustained injuries during a procession to mark this year’s Ashura Day in Zaria, Kaduna State. The leader of the Movement in Zaria, Mallam Abdulhamid Bello told newsmen on Monday alleged that a combined team of security operatives opened fire […]

6 Shiite members killed during Ashura day in Kaduna

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune