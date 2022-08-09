Bauchi Rotary Club plants 100 trees

In its effort to fight increasing cases of desertification and promote a friendly environment, the Rotary Club of Bauchi Central on Tuesday planted 100 species of trees at the new Dungal housing estate, a suburb of the Bauchi metropolis on the Bauchi-Jos highway.

The exercise is part of the contributions of the Rotary Club as a humanitarian organization which has well being of the people as a major activity.

Speaking to journalists at the venue of the exercise, Assistant Governor, Rotary International, District 9125, Rotarian Gabriel Omachi said that the Club was keen on environmental protection considering the adverse effects of climate change.

He said: “We are particularly…