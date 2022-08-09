‘ECOWAS supporting smallholder farmers in Nigeria, others with technologies for organic farming’

THE Head of Agriculture Division at the ECOWAS Commission, Abuja, Ernest Aubee, has said that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is supporting small holder farmers in the region with technologies on organic farming.

Aubee, who said this at a National Stakeholders Meeting of the Ecological Organic Agriculture, said organic agriculture requires standards and regulations, and the ECOWAS is assisting member states to develop those standards.

“ECOWAS Commission is promoting organic agriculture in West Africa because organic agriculture is the right way to go in terms of improving the health of the people of West Africa, in terms of protecting the environment and…