Fayemi sacks more aides, dissolves boards

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the dissolution of all boards and Commissions in the State, excluding Statutory Commissions spelt out in Section 197 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended.

This came barely three weeks after appointments of Special Assistants, Senior Special Assistants and others were terminated by the governor.

The permanent secretary in the office of the secretary to the state government, Gabriel Adejumo in a memo dated August 8, 2022, and obtained by Tribune Online on Tuesday said, “the dissolution is in pursuit of the efforts to ensure seamless transition of government and early processing of the terminal…