Four killed as cult groups celebrate 8/8 in Kwara

Four persons were reportedly killed on Monday night at Olunlade community in the Ilorin metropolis as members of different cult groups in Kwara State celebrated the August 8 (8/8) cult festival.

Tribune Online gathered those feared killed including cult members, who engaged in reprisal attacks.

However, the state Police command through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, confirming the incident, said that only two deaths were recorded during the celebration in Ilorin.

“Only two people were killed in the 8/8 celebration by the cult groups and not four people as being peddled around by some people. One person died on the spot of the crisis at Olunlade…