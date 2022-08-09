Ngige explains why voluntary conciliation was adopted for ASUU strike negotiations

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has hinted that his ministry adopted voluntary conciliation for the resolution of the strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), instead of arbitration, in order not to delay the resolution process.

A press statement made available to journalists by the Ministry’s Head, Press and Public Relations, OlajideOshundun, explains that the Minister, disclosed this while answering questions from journalists at the Joint Workshop on International Labour Standards and Dispute Resolutions, organised by the Industrial Arbitration Panel (IAP) in collaboration with the International LabourOrganisation (ILO), in Abuja.

